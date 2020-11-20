TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is encouraging residents to get tested at one of the 400 sites throughout the state. He also maintained his support for keeping schools open across the state.
Murphy said it’s crucial that residents do their part to stop the spread of this virus, especially through the holiday season.
“From Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve, we have to get into a different mindset for the next six weeks. We have to put our health and the health of our loved ones and our communities before our want to party. We want everyone to make it safely into 2021,” Murphy said.
The governor urged people to cooperate with contact tracers, saying too many are failing to provide information about the people they may have exposed to the virus.
