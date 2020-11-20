UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting involving police in Upper Darby, a spokesperson with the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to CBS3. It happened shortly after 12 p.m. in the area of North Pennock Avenue and Parkview Road.
The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office said the county’s procedure is to launch two investigations — one with the DA’s special investigations team and one with the police department’s internal affairs.
Upper Darby police have not yet commented on the incident.
