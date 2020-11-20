PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least two people were seriously injured following a two-car accident on I-95 in Southwest Philadelphia early Friday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on the southbound lanes, approaching the airport at Enterprise Avenue.
Eyewitness News learned at least two people were seriously injured.
The lanes were closed for several hours and drivers were forced off at Enterprise Avenue.
Good news! The crash that closed I-95 SB at Enterprise Ave for nearly two and half hours has just CLEARED. All lanes are back open, but residual delays are still jammed back to Girard Point Bridge. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) November 20, 2020
The lanes have since reopened.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
