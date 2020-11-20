CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least two people were seriously injured following a two-car accident on I-95 in Southwest Philadelphia early Friday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on the southbound lanes, approaching the airport at Enterprise Avenue.

Eyewitness News learned at least two people were seriously injured.

The lanes were closed for several hours and drivers were forced off at Enterprise Avenue.

The lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

