CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Montgomery County news

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) — Abington police say they’ve made an arrest following a shooting outside the Willow Grove Park Mall on Sunday. The suspect is 18-year-old Heyzer Perez-Maldonado of Philadelphia.

Perez-Maldonado is facing several charges, including attempted murder.

Police say the suspect shot a man outside the mall after an argument inside the building.

The victim is expected to recover, according to police.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Gyms Now Closed Until January Under Philadelphia’s ‘Safer At Home’ Restrictions

COVID In Pennsylvania: New Mask Mandate, Travel Restrictions Now In Effect

When New COVID-19 Restrictions Go Into Effect In Pennsylvania, New Jersey & Delaware

Comments