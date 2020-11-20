Comments
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) — Abington police say they’ve made an arrest following a shooting outside the Willow Grove Park Mall on Sunday. The suspect is 18-year-old Heyzer Perez-Maldonado of Philadelphia.
Perez-Maldonado is facing several charges, including attempted murder.
Police say the suspect shot a man outside the mall after an argument inside the building.
The victim is expected to recover, according to police.
