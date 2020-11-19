PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s one week away from Thanksgiving and the holiday will feel different this year. As states and cities have implemented new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, officials are recommending smaller gatherings with immediate family or virtual dinners.

For those who are looking for some turkey day takeout, there are plenty of restaurants in the Philadelphia area that are stepping up to the (dinner) plate.

Since 1983, The Original Turkey in Reading Terminal Market has been carving gup the taste of a homemade holiday.

“Thanksgiving is our busiest time of year as you can imagine,” said Eric Bassett, a partner with the family business. “What we expect is a lot more orders honestly, but smaller portions.”

Their dinner-for-two at $29 includes a pound of turkey, mashed potatoes, home-style stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. Diners can add on to the meal and order online to pick-up curbside.

For some comfort-style cuisine with a hint of barbeque, guests will get fire-up their taste-buds with take-out from Smokin’ Betty’s in Midtown Village where they are offering roasted turkey, honey baked ham, butternut squash soup, grilled sweet potatoes, whipped sweet potatoes with marshmallows, roasted Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, and homemade stuffing.

It costs $45 for adults, $20 for kids, and it’s available for pick-up or delivery.

Thanksgiving-to-Go from Garces Catering includes sliced turkey with all the trimmings, complete with seven sides, including cranberry-orange relish, roasted beets, whipped mashed potatoes, stuffing with dried fruits, Brussels sprouts with guanciale, roasted sweet potatoes with a walnut crumble, Mom’s classic green bean casserole with cream of mushroom soup and fried onions and choice of dessert.

“Everyone gets excited about Thanksgiving. And we want to cook. We want to cook for you,” said Brooks Tanner, Executive Chef.

Pre-ordered meals cost $95 per couple and can be picked up at The Olde Bar Restaurant on Walnut Street.

Finally, feast on a Thanksgiving meal to remember from The Four Seasons and JG Sky High.

“We wanted to stay traditional, but with a little fine dining touch obviously,” said Maxime Michaud, Executive Chef.

The take-home, made-to-order meal inspired by Chef Jean Georges runs $450 for up to six people.

It includes a locally-grown 12-pound turkey which was brined for 12 hours, slow roasted and glazed.

Sides include a stuffing made from chestnut-shiitake mushrooms, sweet potato mash with marshmallows, roasted mushrooms, and Delicata squash with sage.

All of the pies are also made in-house.

GARCES EVENTS

Pre-orders are accepted thru 12pm on Saturday, 11/21 at www.GarcesTradingCompany.com

Schedule pick-up or delivery for either Tuesday, 11/24 or Wednesday, 11/25 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Pick up location is The Olde Bar, 125 Walnut Street.

Delivery available up to 15 miles of center city for an additional fee.

Thanksgiving Dinner for two ($95) includes turkey breast and gravy, butter lettuce salad, Rosemary Parker House Rolls, cranberry-orange relish, challah bread stuffing, salt-roasted beets, Brussels sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes, whipped mashed potatoes, Garces’ green bean casserole, and choice of pie (one slice per person).

Whole pies ($18) choices include caramel apple and pumpkin.

Cheese and charcuterie board ($30): Garces Trading Company’s signature cheese and charcuterie boards, packaged perfectly to serve as an appetizer on Thanksgiving, or to snack on while holiday decorating.

THE FOUR SEASONS PHILADELPHIA

JG SkyHigh To Go – $450 recommended for up to six people – Available for preorder via Tock.

Deadline for orders is by Tuesday, Nov. 24th. Pick-up instructions come with your online order.

Description: Enjoy Michelin Star Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s signature take on a bountiful ready-to-eat Thanksgiving dinner. Locally grown, a 12 pound, Green Circle free-range Turkey sets the stage for an unforgettable holiday. Chestnut and shitake mushroom stuffing and tangy cranberry sauce compliment the main dish. Customize your feast with a selection of four delectable sides like balsamic and herbs roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet potato-marshmallow gratin, brown butter and sage Delicata squash, and mushrooms glazed in white wine. Complete dinner with expertly prepared homemade pies. Choose from Apple, Sweet Potato or Pecan pie. Your Thanksgiving Feast will be made-to-order for your selected pick-up time. Instructions to gently reheat and serve will be included.

Order here: https://www.exploretock.com/jgskyhigh/

THE ORIGINAL TURKEY

Order through Sunday for as long as supplies last at https://www.theoriginalturkey.com/store/

We have introduced smaller versions of everything to accommodate the anticipated smaller gatherings.

Pick-up options:

Curbside pick-up from in front of Bassetts Ice Cream on 12th St. to avoid the Market crowds.

You can come into the Reading Terminal to pick up your turkey order from the Bassetts Ice Cream Store. Call 30 minutes ahead and upon arrival.

Free parking in the lot across the street (Parkway) with a $75 purchase from 11/23-11/25.

The curbside and store pick-up phone number and pick up instructions will be printed on your emailed receipt.

SMOKIN BETTY’S

Thanksgiving dinner to-go: $45 per person

Choice of: turkey or ham, 3 sides, butternut squash soup, cranberry sauce and dessert.

Order online: https://www.smokinbettys.com/

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

‘Restrictions Are Temporary, But Death Is Permanent’: Philly’s COVID Cases Surge As New Restrictions Set To Take Effect

COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Says State Will Continue To Allow Individual School Districts Decide What’s Best

Pennsylvania Republicans OK Election Study Despite House Democrats’ Opposition