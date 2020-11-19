LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) – The nurses’ strike at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne is now in its third day. Close to 800 nurses are on the picket line.
They say they want better wages and more staffing.
The nurses say their walkout was supposed to end Thursday but that the hospital has locked them out for three more days.
Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, which operates St. Mary Medical Center, says there’s no lockout. The company says the contracts for replacement workers guarantees five days of work.
Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic says it looks forward to going back to the negotiating table and hopes to come to an agreement on a contract that’s fair, consistent and sustainable.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Police: Four Suspects Wanted In Robbery At Northeast Philadelphia Cigar Lounge
Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School, Bishop McDevitt High School Closing At End Of School Year
Pennsylvania Strengthening Mask Mandate, Requiring COVID-19 Testing For Travelers Amid Coronavirus Surge
You must log in to post a comment.