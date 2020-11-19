PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will see its indoor dining, gym and museums shut down at 5 p.m. on Friday, and with the holiday shopping season around the corner, the closures could also affect the city’s retail industry. There is some concern retail stores could be seeing weak sales during what should be their busiest time of the year, but in South Philadelphia, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

This holiday market at 9th and Montrose Streets opened on Thursday, and even though Black Friday is still more than a week away, some are already starting their holiday shopping.

“I just breezed through just now, been looking like window shopping,” a Philadelphia man said.

Some businesses at the Fashion District in Center City are seeing customers getting a head start on their holiday shopping.

“I can say it’s been pretty busy for us,” Marcus Ramos, with Perfect Foto, said. “I can’t say that for all the other stores.”

Sales are down at some shops and experts expect a sluggish holiday shopping season for many brick-and-mortar stores with many people still out of work and others turning to online shopping.

“Now that more folks have gotten a bit more comfortable with online shopping, they’re likely to shift online because of convenience,” Carol Kaufman-Scarborough, a marketing professor at Rutgers University, said.

“I’m going to get to shopping, but I’m going to do that online,” Derrick Westbrook, of South Philadelphia, said.

Still, the Fashion District is creating some in-person experiences to attract shoppers.

“We do have our holiday light show that goes off at 4 p.m. every day,” Fashion District marketing director Sarah Frank said.

People will also be able to take photos with Santa Claus at the Fashion District, plus the Plymouth Meeting Mall, Cherry Hill Mall and other shopping destinations with safety in mind.

“We do have our plexiglass that will divide him from the children,” Frank said.

Nearby at Love Park, crews are putting on the final touches for Christmas Village. It opens on Saturday, but it will also different. The number of vendors has been cut in half to create more space for people to be physically distant. Masks are also required unless people are seated in the food court and eating.

“They’re excited to see us. They’re excited that we’re out here and it’s a little bit of normalcy during a crazy time frame,” Donegal Importers owner John Murray said.

Back in South Philadelphia, the Christmas tree that puts up every year by the South 9th Street Business Association will be lit for the first time on Thursday night.

