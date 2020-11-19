CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects wanted a robbery at a Northeast Philadelphia cigar lounge. Officials say the four suspects forced their way through the front door of the Smoker’s Zone business located on the 6800 block of Rising Sun Avenue just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 27.

Once inside, the suspects took an unknown amount of merchandise and fled the business.

Their getaway car was captured on surveillance video.

Credit: Philadelphia police

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154.

