PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects wanted a robbery at a Northeast Philadelphia cigar lounge. Officials say the four suspects forced their way through the front door of the Smoker’s Zone business located on the 6800 block of Rising Sun Avenue just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 27.
Once inside, the suspects took an unknown amount of merchandise and fled the business.
Wanted: Suspects for Commercial Burglary in the 2nd District [VIDEO] https://t.co/cb8lCBTMZL pic.twitter.com/4mVRW6VFoF
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) November 18, 2020
Their getaway car was captured on surveillance video.
If you have any information about this crime or these suspects contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Pennsylvania Strengthening Mask Mandate, Requiring COVID-19 Testing For Travelers Amid Coronavirus Surge
Robot Teacher A Big Hit For Temple University Students During COVID-19 Era
Main Line Bookkeeper Accused Of Stealing Nearly $400,000 From Ardmore-Based Business To Fund Lavish Lifestyle
You must log in to post a comment.