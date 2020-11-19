Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is in self-quarantine. Outlaw is working from home after an employee assigned to her immediate office tested positive for COVID-19.
The commissioner learned about the positive test last Thursday.
Outlaw said she’s been following all of the guidance from the city’s Department of Health.
