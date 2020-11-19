PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey is proving why he’s the jack of all trades. He made 77 of them during his 13 seasons in Houston and he’s off to a fast start here in Philly.

On Wednesday, Morey and the Sixers made money moves.

First, Al Horford and two draft picks were shipped to Oklahoma City for Danny Green.

Then the draft began, but the dealing continued. Morey and company selected Tyrese Maxey at No. 21.

“This is a guy who constantly works on his game, he’s improved his game every year. He also is a big team guy and those things are important,” Morey said.

The guard from Kentucky, who is already close with Ben Simmons, says this is a perfect landing spot.

“I feel like I can go in and make an immediate impact,” Maxey said. “They want to win now.”

The one knock on his game, however, is inconsistent shooting.

“Way better shooter than what my numbers said,” Maxey said. “Working out 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m. I can knock down those threes.”

In Round 2, the Sixers shipped Josh Richardson and pick 34 to Dallas, netting them sharpshooter Seth Curry.

Curry’s father-in-law happens to be head coach Doc Rivers.

“The first move we did allowed the second with Seth, then the second one isn’t possible. Having a truly gravity elite shooter changes the game for Ben and Joel,” Morey said.

For Morey and the front office, there is still plenty of work to be done. The Horford and Richardson trades give the Sixers flexibility to make moves in free agency which begins Friday.

