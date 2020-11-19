PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Daryl Morey’s busy night netted the Philadelphia 76ers yet another shooter. The Sixers on Wednesday night acquired guard Seth Curry from the Dallas Mavericks for Josh Richardson and the 32nd pick in the draft, a person with knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced.
Curry was one of the Maverick’s better 3-point shooters. Last season, Curry averaged 12.4 points in 64 games and shot 45.2% from 3-point range. He’s a career 44.3% shooter from beyond the arc.
The 30-year-old is married to Callie Rivers, the daughter of Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, and the younger brother of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.
The Sixers drafted Colorado forward Tyler Bey at No. 36 for Dallas.
Richardson spent one season with the Sixers after coming over from the Miami Heat in the 2019 offseason in the sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler. The 27-year-old has averaged 12.4 points in five NBA seasons and is a career 36% shooter from 3.
The Sixers also acquired Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson from the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford, a protected 2025 first-round pick and a second-round pick.
With the 21st overall pick, the Sixers selected Tyrese Maxey, a freshman combo guard from the Kentucky Wildcats. Maxey, who was second-team All SEC, averaged 14 points, four rebounds and three assists per game in his only season at Kentucky.
