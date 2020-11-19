WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A winning million-dollar scratch-off ticket was sold in Chester County. The Merry Money Scratch-Off ticket was sold at the Rite Aid at 1249 West Chester Pike in West Chester.
The Rite Aid will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.
Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
