NEW JERSEY (CBS) – Winter high school sports in New Jersey, which were expected to begin in two weeks, won’t have any games until 2021. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association issued its final plan on Thursday.
Under the plan, ice hockey may start practicing on Dec. 14.
Basketball, fencing and bowling may start practicing on Jan. 11.
Swimming and track and field may start practicing on Feb. 1.
Gymnastics, girls’ volleyball, and wrestling may start practicing on March 1.
The sports advisory task force is still finalizing the spring season schedule.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Police: Four Suspects Wanted In Robbery At Northeast Philadelphia Cigar Lounge
Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School, Bishop McDevitt High School Closing At End Of School Year
Pennsylvania Strengthening Mask Mandate, Requiring COVID-19 Testing For Travelers Amid Coronavirus Surge
You must log in to post a comment.