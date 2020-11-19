PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Traveling for Thanksgiving is expected to be significantly down from years past due to the pandemic. A new AAA survey is showing that a large majority of residents in our region will not be traveling.
The survey found, in Pennsylvania, 83% of respondents say they aren’t traveling, with 40% saying it’s because of COVID-19.
In New Jersey, 88% of respondents say they aren’t traveling, with 46% saying it’s because of the pandemic.
And in Delaware, 86% of those surveyed say they will not be traveling, with 49% saying it’s due to the coronavirus.
“Thanksgiving travel 2020 is going to look nothing like it has in the previous 20 years that AAA has tracked travel for the holiday weekend,” AAA spokeswoman Jana Tidwell said. “This is typically the busiest travel holiday weekend of the year. People are ready to kick off the holiday season, they want to be with friends and family, but this year is quite different.”
AAA is urging anyone who does travel to follow local and state health guidelines for the pandemic and be sure to have an emergency kit in the car that includes hand sanitizer, gloves and masks.
