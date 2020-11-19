HARRINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Officials in Delaware are searching for a woman who used a crowbar to assault someone during a home invasion in Wilmington. The Harrington Police Department says 20-year-old Destiny J. Santangelo, of Marydel, was involved in a home invasion on the 100 block of North West Street on Nov. 18.
A woman and two men reportedly kicked open the door and entered the home. While inside, the suspect assaulted one of the occupants with a crowbar and then assaulted a second occupant.
Both victims suffered minor injuries.
All three suspects fled the scene prior to the police arrival.
Investigators were able to identify Santangelo as the woman involved. They are still working to identify the men involved.
Police have issued warrants for Sanangelo for burglary second degree, assault second degree, conspiracy second degree, offensive touching, criminal mischief under $1,000 and criminal trespass second degree.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrington Police Department at (302) 398 4493 Ext. 40 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Police: Four Suspects Wanted In Robbery At Northeast Philadelphia Cigar Lounge
Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School, Bishop McDevitt High School Closing At End Of School Year
Pennsylvania Strengthening Mask Mandate, Requiring COVID-19 Testing For Travelers Amid Coronavirus Surge
You must log in to post a comment.