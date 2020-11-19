Crews Battle House Fire In Pottstown

Comments
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Crews battled a house fire in Pottstown, Montgomery County on Thursday morning. Chopper 3 was over the 300 block of Chestnut Street, where the call came in just before 5 a.m.
There were reports of explosions inside the home as crews arrived.
At this point, officials say there are no reports of injuries.
No word on what sparked the fire.
