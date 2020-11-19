HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Two vaccines appear close to emergency use approval, but Pennsylvania’s secretary of health is warning they won’t be available to the general public right away. The state’s health department laid out an interim vaccination plan on Thursday.
The first doses will go to people like health care workers and those with high-risk health conditions.
“We could have a vaccine within the next month. However, we don’t know how quickly the vaccine’s supply will meet the demand,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.
The general public will be the last to get the vaccine.
The health secretary said the state will also face challenges with logistics.
This comes as Pennsylvania reported over 7,000 new daily coronavirus cases, setting another daily record.
