PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While health officials are sounding the alarm about traveling this holiday season, American Airlines is getting ready for a travel experience that is unlike anything in year’s past.

This may be the first time some passengers are getting on a plane since the pandemic began and American Airlines gave CBS3 a behind the scenes look at their cleaning practices and also how they now offer touchless check-in and bag tags.

You basically use the American Airlines App, scan it to check-in, and everything prints out.

For those who still prefer talking to an agent, they have plastic shields offering extra protection for both the employee and the passenger.

Once you get to your gate, they offer touchless ticket scanning.

American Airlines officials tell CBS3 there is no social distance on any of their aircrafts, but there is hospital-grade air constantly flowing.

The airline wants the public to understand how seriously they take precautions in order to create a safe experience for their journey.

Before each flight, five to six team members sanitize main customer touchpoints on their planes. It takes about 20 minutes and overnight there is a deeper cleaning that takes an hour and a half with anywhere from eight to 10 team members.

There are 65% fewer passengers flying in and out of Philly compared to last year. But right now, the busy season is ramping up.

This week and next week will be quite busy, with the Sunday after Thanksgiving being the busiest.

