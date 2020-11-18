WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Some of the world’s best golfers are coming to Wilmington. The Wilmington Country Club will host the BMW Championship in August 2022.
This will be the first professional event ever played on the course.
“We’re thrilled to be taking the BMW Championship to Wilmington Country Club, one of the finest clubs anywhere in the United States,” said Vince Pellegrino, WGA Senior Vice President of Tournaments. “The South Course has everything you look for in a traditional championship layout. It will present a strategic test for the world’s best players and a perfect venue for fans and PGA TOUR partners.”
The tournament is expected to have a $30 million economic impact on the Wilmington area.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Pennsylvania Strengthening Mask Mandate, Requiring COVID-19 Testing For Travelers Amid Coronavirus Surge
Robot Teacher A Big Hit For Temple University Students During COVID-19 Era
Main Line Bookkeeper Accused Of Stealing Nearly $400,000 From Ardmore-Based Business To Fund Lavish Lifestyle
You must log in to post a comment.