PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As people in the Delaware Valley begin to prepare for making that Thanksgiving meal, Eyewitness News checked in with some local grocery stores to see how supplies are stocked and what shoppers can expect — and you might want to get to the store soon. The registers at the ShopRite in North Philadelphia have been going non-stop all day as families stock up with Thanksgiving a week away.

“We’re going to cook, eat, and sleep,” Yolanda Green said.

Thanksgiving is the busiest week of the year for supermarkets and, right now, people are stocking up on food.

“We’re stocking 24 hours a day, getting deliveries 24 hours a day,” Jeff Brown with ShopRite Stores said.

We’re a week away and it’s been non-stop. With social distancing mandates, some shoppers are thinking ahead.

“You gotta get out and get it early real fast,” Tanika Jones said.

Shelves are also constantly being stocked.

“They’re stocking while everyone is shopping, so they’re trying to keep it full but it’s gonna go fast. It’s not gonna last,” Jones said.

But the challenge is keeping up with the cleaning supplies and paper towels.

“We have ordered a lot but we anticipate on an hour-to-hour basis we’ll be out of some of the items,” Brown said.

There’s plenty for now, unlike some stores where shelves are completely empty.

Supermarkets are expecting an even bigger crowd next week. Make sure you plan ahead because you don’t want to be standing on line outside in the cold.

