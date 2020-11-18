PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Daryl Morey is wasting no time making some big moves. A year after the Philadelphia 76ers signed Al Horford to a four-year, $109 million deal, he is now being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, along with a first- and second-round pick, for guard Danny Green, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
The Sixers are trading Al Horford and a first-round and second-round pick to the Thunder for Danny Green, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020
According to Wojnarowski, the Sixers are sending a protected 2025 first-round pick and the 34th overall pick in tonight’s draft. The Thunder are also sending forward Terrance Ferguson to the Sixers.
The Sixers are sending a lightly-protected 2025 first-round pick and the 34th overall pick in tonight's draft, sources tell ESPN. The Thunder are also sending Terrance Ferguson to the Sixers with Green. https://t.co/sDCfPo4T4L
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020
The Sixers hold the 21st overall pick in the first round in tonight’s draft. They also hold picks 36, 49, and 58 in the second round.
The Sixers were able to shed Horford’s contract after he was not a fit with Joel Embiid on the court. In Green, they brought in a shooter they so desperately needed.
Green is also a three-time champion with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers.
The Sixers are also involved in trade rumors involving Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal.
