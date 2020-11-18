PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania is reporting its highest number of new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. Health officials reported 6,339 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 281,852.

As of Tuesday night, there were another 110 new coronavirus-related deaths. The state’s death toll now stands at 9,465.

Pennsylvania officials are expected to provide an update to the state’s COVID-19 testing strategy Wednesday afternoon. The 2 p.m. briefing comes as coronavirus cases continue to increase across the commonwealth.

Officials will also be answering questionings relating to COVID-19 testing and contract tracing.

Pennsylvania has already announced new measures to address the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. The state’s mask mandate has been changed and there are new guidelines for those who are traveling.

Beginning Friday, health officials say anyone traveling to Pennsylvania should test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving in the commonwealth or self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival.

CBS3 caught up with travelers at the Philadelphia International Airport after the new guidelines were announced.

“You probably get a handful of people who do it, a handful of people who don’t,” North Philadelphia resident Curtis Cunningham. “I’ll do it to make sure I’m healthy and the people around me are healthy.”

But, not everyone is on board.

The new travel restriction is a requirement, but the Wolf administration admits the new rules are difficult to enforce and compliance is voluntary.

“We have no plans at this time to be enforcing, checking for tests as people come off airplanes, certainly as people drive into Pennsylvania,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “With freedom comes responsibility, that’s not a new concept, that’s been articulated since the beginning of our country and we all have a responsibility to work towards the common good and right now that means following these orders. I think what we’re all asking in all of our started is for people not to travel. We really people to stay at home and within their household and not to travel to see friends and family during the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Not only that the state also strengthened its mask mandate from April.

Health officials are now requiring Pennsylvanians to wear masks everywhere, both outside and inside, when you’re with people not part of your household.

“This applies if you have people in your home who are not part of your household,” Levine said.

The new requirement does not apply to people who commute to other states for work or travel for medical treatment.

