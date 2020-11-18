MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County officials addressed concerns Wednesday about the order to close schools for two weeks. On Sunday, upset parents held signs in from of the home of County Commission Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh.
Protesters want the choice for in-person learning.
Dr. Arkoosh said today that there are no plans right now to order schools to stay closed longer than two weeks.
“The order as passed allows schools to offer the educational method or methods they choose beginning on Monday, Dec. 7. Resuming in-person education does not require any vote or any other action,” Dr. Arkoosh said.
Dr. Arkoosh said 378 students have tested positive this fall. This is an increase of 110 students in the last week.
Officials say 138 staff members have tested positive, which is an increase of 38 since last week.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Pfizer Says Their COVID-19 Vaccine Is 95% Effective, Seeking Clearance Soon
Every Bucks County Police Department Adopting Same Use Of Force Standards
Hallahan Catholic Girls’, Bishop McDevitt High Schools Closing At End Of School Year
You must log in to post a comment.