Michael B. Jordan Named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2020

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/CNN) – Welcome Michael B. Jordan to the Sexiest Man Alive club. The actor and producer has been selected as People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” 2020.
This year marks the 35th Anniversary of the magazine’s annual ode to male beefcakes.
Jordan was raised in Newark, New Jersey, and joked that the women in his family are most proud of this accomplishment.
“When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well,” he told the magazine. “This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”
Jordan is known for his roles in the movies “Creed” and “Black Panther.” Jordan has also been an active voice in the Black Lives Matter movement and this year’s election.
Last year’s honoree was singer John Legend and Idris Elba held the title the year prior.
