Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one firefighter has been injured battling a house fire in Philadelphia’s East Oak Lane neighborhood, Wednesday morning. Flames broke out on the 6800 block of N. 11th Street, around 10:20 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the third floor.
There is no word yet on the extent of injuries.
The fire has been placed under control and the cause remains under investigation.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Pennsylvania Strengthening Mask Mandate, Requiring COVID-19 Testing For Travelers Amid Coronavirus Surge
Robot Teacher A Big Hit For Temple University Students During COVID-19 Era
Main Line Bookkeeper Accused Of Stealing Nearly $400,000 From Ardmore-Based Business To Fund Lavish Lifestyle
You must log in to post a comment.