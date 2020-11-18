CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one firefighter has been injured battling a house fire in Philadelphia’s East Oak Lane neighborhood, Wednesday morning. Flames broke out on the 6800 block of N. 11th Street, around 10:20 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the third floor.

There is no word yet on the extent of injuries.

The fire has been placed under control and the cause remains under investigation.

