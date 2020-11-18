Comments
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – A fire broke out in a laundromat in Media, Delaware County overnight. Flames erupted just after midnight Wednesday in the shopping center at East Baltimore Avenue and South Edgemont Street.
Crews arrived to find a fire on the roof.
Fire officials are trying to figure out what sparked the flames.
No one was hurt.
