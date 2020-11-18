PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas Village, which spans Love Park and City Hall, is coming alive for the 2020 holiday season. Today was move-in day for the vendors who braved the chilly breeze to get their kiosks set up.
Christmas Village is an authentic German-style open air market.
It reopens this year with special safety protocols, including a separated food area due to the pandemic.
Vendors selling lots of great gifts will be open from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.
