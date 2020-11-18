Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union have plenty of reason to give thanks. They’re the top team in Major League Soccer.
They have the coach of the year and the best goalie in the game.
Pat Gallen has more on Andre Blake.

