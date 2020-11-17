TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Trenton are investigating after a 26-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday morning. Police responded to the 200 block of Pearl Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. for reports of a man being shot.
Responding officers found Jeremy McTamney suffering from a gunshot wound.
McTamney was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officials say this is Trenton’s 37th homicide this year.
