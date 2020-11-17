Comments
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Authorities charged a second teenager with the murder of a 17-year-old from Newark, Delaware. Prosecutors say Madison Sparrow was killed by her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, last month.
On Tuesday, they announced charges against 17-year-old Annika Stalczynski.
Prosecutors say Sharp and Stalczynski lured Sparrow into a wooded area and killed her.
