NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Upset parents are continuing to protest the Montgomery County Board of Health’s decision to return all schools to virtual learning. That decision came last week in light of rising COVID-19 cases.
The parents say they want a choice when it comes to schools during the pandemic.
Parents gathered outside the Montgomery County Board of Health office in Norristown to rally Tuesday. They could be heard chanting, “Schools, not screens!”
This is the second protest since Saturday where parents are calling for in-person learning. They say their kids are suffering.
“I don’t feel virtual school is the right thing for students,” a parent told Eyewitness News. “I don’t think it is the right thing for schools that have worked tirelessly and have worked really hard to keep the students safe and have done so rather successfully and therefore I don’t feel like this blanket mandate across Montgomery County is appropriate.”
Meanwhile, the board and county commissioner chair, Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, said their support of the temporary order is to limit the potential of further COVID-19 spread across the community, particularly given their experience with the results of spikes after prior holidays during the pandemic.
The virtual school order goes into effect on Monday, Nov. 23, and lasts two weeks until Dec. 6.
The board says they will meet in early December to consider extending the order or allowing it to expire.
