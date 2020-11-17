CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot in Philadelphia’s Ludlow neighborhood. This happened around 4:48 p.m. Tuesday along the 1500 block of North Franklin Street.

Police say a 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his back but he was able to drive his vehicle to Broad and Clearfield Streets where he flagged down an ambulance.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

