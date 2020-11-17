PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With coronavirus cases rising, new restrictions will take effect Friday in Philadelphia. All indoor dining will be banned.
Gyms will be closed. Office workers who can do their jobs remotely will be required to do so.
Outdoor gatherings will also be limited.
Public and private indoor gatherings of people from more than one household will be banned.
All high schools and universities will be online only.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley discussed the new restrictions on Eyewitness News This Morning.
“The most important number we’re going to be following is that daily case count. That data comes in batches and it fluctuates day-to-day, but we would hope over two weeks, or probably more likely four weeks, that we would see that slowing perhaps starting to go down,” Farley said.
Farley went on to say that Philadelphia would like surrounding counties in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey to adopt policies similar to Philadelphia.
