PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restaurant and other businesses are preparing for another serious blow as a second round of restrictions will go into effect across Philadelphia County on Friday. The new restrictions have put many business owners in a tough spot.
Chris Fetfatzes, the owner of several local establishments including Hawthorn Beer Cafe, joined Eyewitness News Tuesday morning to discuss the new restrictions.
“It’s devastating to the industry as a whole, not just the restaurant industry, talking about all of the little mom and pop shops, down in Center City, or at a mall, it’s going to devastate all of the small businesses,” Fetfatzes said.
Fetfatzes was in the process of reopening indoor dining when the restrictions were announced. He says his businesses will have to continue to evolve and pivot to accommodate the limitations.
He says every corner that is turned is met by a new challenge.
