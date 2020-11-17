PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say offered a teen a ride and then sexually assaulted her. The incident happened in Kensington around 1 a.m. on Nov. 10.
Police say the 14-year-old girl had left her home and was walking along the 3100 block of Frankford Avenue when an unknown man at the Sunoco gas station offered her a ride to her aunt’s home.
Investigators say the man told her to sit in his car, where he then assaulted the teen.
Police did not release information on the suspect’s vehicle.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police.
