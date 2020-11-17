PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Pennsylvania is planning to take additional steps to address a sharp increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, officials said Tuesday. State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will announce “targeted efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania,” the Health Department said.

The announcement is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday.

This comes after health officials said Monday they do not expect to go back to the old shutdown orders like in the spring.

“We have no plans to go back to red, yellow and green or any type of scheme such as that. And so really the best way that businesses can work with us in order to prevent anything from happening is really do everything that I just said. We need to enforce and to work with limiting the number of people,” said State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

Like the rest of the nation, Pennsylvania has seen coronavirus infections explode in recent weeks. The state is reporting more than 5,000 new infections per day, up more than 115% in just two weeks, and hospitalizations and the percentage of tests coming back positive are up sharply. Deaths are on the rise, as well.

State officials did not immediately say what kinds of mitigation measures they are planning. Governors and mayors around the country have been tightening restrictions in response to the worsening pandemic.

On Monday, Philadelphia said it would ban indoor gatherings and indoor dining and shutter casinos, gyms, museums and libraries.

Pennsylvania already has a statewide mask mandate, limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings and occupancy restrictions at bars and restaurants.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf imposed a state-at-home order and shuttered businesses deemed “non-life-sustaining” early in the pandemic, but Wolf and Levine have consistently said they have no intention of implementing another broad-based shutdown.

