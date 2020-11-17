PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has rejected the Trump campaign’s claim that Philadelphia did not offer meaningful access to the vote count. In a 5-to-2 ruling, the justices found Philadelphia did not illegally restrict observers during the canvassing process.
The justices also determined the city rules were reasonable.
The Philadelphia City Commissioners will meet tonight to formally announce the results for all races from the election.
