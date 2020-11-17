OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy has been charged with arson in the fire at an Acme in Ocean City, New Jersey, police say. Crews were called to the Acme located at 800 West Avenue for reports of a fire on Nov. 15 just before 1 p.m.
After an investigation, officials ruled the fire an arson.
The 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged with aggravated arson, failure to report a fire, risking widespread injury/damage, aggravated assault, and criminal mischief.
He was released to the custody of his family.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Announces Sweeping Coronavirus Restrictions For Restaurants, Indoor Gatherings As Daily Cases Jump 700% In Past 2 Months
‘Retightening Restrictions’: New Jersey Limiting Number Of People At Indoor, Outdoor Gatherings
$1.6 Million-Winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Ticket Sold In Montgomery County
You must log in to post a comment.