PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joe’s Steaks and Soda Shop is closing both of its locations due to two staff members testing positive for COVID-19. The steak shop posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that both the Fishtown and Torresdale locations will be closed until further notice.
“Both Fishtown and Torresdale locations will be closed until further notice due to two positive test results for COVID-19 within our Fishtown staff,” the Facebook post read. “We look forward to seeing you back again in the future, and thank you to everyone for your support! Stay safe and healthy.”
John’s Roast Pork in South Philadelphia has also shutdown until further notice due to COVID-19. Owner John Bucci posted on Facebook the shop will be closing after two family members of their staff tested positive for the coronavirus.
Indoor dining at restaurants will be prohibited across Philadelphia for at least six weeks beginning on Friday.
