PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health officials in Pennsylvania say an explosion of coronavirus infections in recent weeks has them worried about hospital capacity come next month. So, in addition to strengthening its mask mandate, Pennsylvania also announced strict new guidelines for people traveling to the state.

It seems like the new restrictions will be based on an honor system like it once was back in the spring. But will travelers abide by these new rules?

We spoke with travelers at the Philadelphia International Airport to find out.

Starting Friday, if you’ve traveled out of state, or out of the country, state officials are requiring you to self-quarantine for 14 days or test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of your arrival to the commonwealth.

Eyewitness News received mixed reactions from folks coming back from their trip to Florida.

“You’ll probably have a handful of people who do and a handful of people who don’t. I am,” Curtis Cunningham said.

“I’m not a mask person. I feel like keeping these masks on are keeping businesses under. I just feel that they should come off and the world should continue as normal. Because I think that this is a virus that was brought here,” said Dawn Ranieri.

The Wolf administration says this is not a request but a requirement. Those busted for not complying with the requirements could be fined between $25 and $300.

“I think what we’re all asking in all of our states is for people not to travel. We really want people to stay at home and within their household and not to travel to see friends and family during the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

Though these travel restrictions are required, the commonwealth says it would be difficult to enforce.

“We have no plans at this time to be enforcing, checking for tests as people come off airplanes, or certainly as people drive into Pennsylvania,” Dr. Levine said.

This order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday until further notice.

