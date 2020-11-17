CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A bike program for young people in Camden is up and pedaling again. Students with LUCY Outreach showed off some of their new bikes and accessories Tuesday.
Someone stole 28 of the program’s older bikes and other equipment last month.
Local companies have also donated more than $33,000 to support LUCY Outreach.
“It’s really been so moving to see hundreds of people reaching out, calling, texting, emailing, bringing used bikes from their garage, donating for us to purchase new bikes, equipment and supplies,” said Kristin Prinn, executive director of LUCY Outreach.
LUCY is an acronym for Lifting Up Camden’s Youth and the students thank everyone for their generosity.
