CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — With cases rising, some school districts in our region say they have no choice but to go back to all-virtual learning. Haddonfield is one of a few high schools in Camden County going all-virtual until after Thanksgiving because of a COVID outbreak.

“Halloween was our ground zero, I think, here,” said Haddonfield Superintendent Chuck Klause.

Fourteen students at Haddonfield High School have tested positive, prompting the district to move the high school to all-virtual classes until Nov 30.

Klaus says the school didn’t want to close but their numbers jumped too quickly.

Health officials and administrators agree that unmasking the culprit isn’t that hard.

“No doubt Halloween and Halloween parties were the players in this,” Klaus said.

“Yeah, I’m definitely on board with it. It’s definitely safe for people to stay in the house and get on board with it,” said junior student Ryan Conover.

Eastern High School in Voorhees currently has 79 staff and students quarantining, closing their doors and forcing all learning to be moved to laptops.

The county health board has now turned a wary eye towards Thanksgiving as college students return home as well.

“We’re concerned. We saw a spike after Halloween and we anticipate the same with Thanksgiving. We anticipate more gatherings, more indoor gatherings, so we’re anticipating another spike,” said Rianna Deluca, a communicable disease investigator with the Camden County Health Department.

They recommend not getting together at all this year and keeping Thanksgiving to only the immediate family you live with, but they recognize some won’t heed their warning.

“Please try to stay six feet apart, wear a mask when you’re not eating, open your windows to help ventilation, but staying apart is the main thing,” Deluca said.

Haddonfield High School is hoping closing their doors until after the holiday will help limit exposure for students when they return.