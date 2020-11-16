CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in West Philadelphia sent a man to the hospital overnight. It happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday on the 200 block of North 58th Street.

Police found the man shot in the leg. He is expected to be OK.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gunfire.

At last check, no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

 

