PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in West Philadelphia sent a man to the hospital overnight. It happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday on the 200 block of North 58th Street.
Police found the man shot in the leg. He is expected to be OK.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gunfire.
At last check, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
