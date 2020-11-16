Comments
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help to solve the shooting of a man in Chester. They say Andrew Salvadore was shot in the head.
It happened near the Chester Transportation Center last Wednesday night around 8 p.m. He is in critical condition at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.
Detectives are asking anyone who saw Salvadore in the area to give them a call.
