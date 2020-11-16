CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Chester News, Local

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help to solve the shooting of a man in Chester. They say Andrew Salvadore was shot in the head.

It happened near the Chester Transportation Center last Wednesday night around 8 p.m. He is in critical condition at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

Detectives are asking anyone who saw Salvadore in the area to give them a call.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Announces Major Restrictions For Indoor Gatherings, Restaurants And Businesses Amid COVID-19 Surge

Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Voorhees

New Jersey Limiting Number Of People At Indoor, Outdoor Gatherings

Comments