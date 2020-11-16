PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Residents and business owners in Philadelphia are bracing for new restrictions Monday as COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the city. City officials are expected to make a big announcement during a press conference today at 1 p.m.

Many of the restaurants around the square have constructed elaborate outdoor dining rooms, and with today’s expected announcement they fear that’s all they’ll be able to offer.

Eyewitness News was there Sunday as Eagles fans watched their loss against the Giants. With all the anxiety they had, business owners were anxious about what the city could say later today.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, it’s rumored that the city will end indoor dining. Gyms and museums could also be on the chopping block.

On Friday alone, the city recorded 1,100 new cases – compare that to a day in early September when the city only had 25 cases. The city is now averaging 700 cases a day.

Restaurant managers say they’re trying to keep their heads up.

“We’re trying to be positive as we possibly can with everything that’s happening but it’s like I’m trying to be there for staff and let them know it’s OK if some are feeling uneasy because it’s an uneasy time in the city. Everyone understands, you know,” Jessica Adams from Tradesman’s said.

Philadelphia’s news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Stick with CBSPhilly.com, CBSN Philly, and CBS3 throughout the day as we learn more about what new restrictions will be put in place.