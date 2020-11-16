PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia will move its secondary schools to virtual learning after the city announced Monday that high schools will no longer be allowed to have in-person learning through the new year. Virtual learning will begin for secondary school students Monday, Nov. 23.
Parish and regional elementary schools in the city will be allowed to continue in-person learning.
The archdiocese expects Philadelphia high schools to go back to in-person learning in January.
On Monday, city officials announced that all colleges and high schools will have to suspend in-person learning as part of sweeping restrictions to help curb the COVID-19 surge. The city is prohibiting indoor dining and gatherings for the next six weeks.
In Montgomery County, kindergarten through 12th grades will move to all virtual beginning Nov. 23 for two weeks.
