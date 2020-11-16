HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania is reporting more than 4,400 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. That’s on top of more than 5,100 cases Sunday.
Nearly 2,400 people are hospitalized right now in the commonwealth with the coronavirus.
“Last Monday, I reported 1,735 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19. That’s an increase of close to 650 patients hospitalized in one week,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “This number is rising rapidly and highlights the role that we all play in preventing our health systems from becoming overrun with COVID-19.”
Of the nearly 2,400 hospitalized, 510 are in intensive care units.
