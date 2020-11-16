PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a passenger was killed in Northeast Philadelphia Monday after the driver of a vehicle hit a pole. It happened on the northbound inner lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard and Pratt Street around 3:20 p.m.
Police say the driver of a gray Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Pratt Street when the driver lost control and struck a pole. The passenger, a 40-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was transported to Einstein Medical Center. There is no word on their condition at this time.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Announces Major Restrictions For Indoor Gatherings, Restaurants And Businesses Amid COVID-19 Surge
Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Voorhees
New Jersey Limiting Number Of People At Indoor, Outdoor Gatherings
You must log in to post a comment.