PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly 800 nurses at St. Mary Medical Center in Bucks County plan to strike, starting Tuesday through Wednesday. The nurses are members of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals.
In a statement, the union accused the hospital of persistent and dangerous staffing issues.
Trinity Health said in a statement, in part, “qualified, professional agency nurses have been hired to provide care during the strike.”
