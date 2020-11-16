PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The news from biotech company Moderna is raising more hope that a coronavirus vaccine will soon be available. The company says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in Phase 3 trials.
Moderna’s vaccine uses a technique called “messenger RNA,” which stimulates the body to create an immune response.
Researchers at Penn have been working on that technology for two decades. They say this breakthrough is exciting news.
“It seems to have remarkable effectiveness, at least in the early data that we’ve been able to see. This idea of using messenger RNA to make a vaccine was developed largely by Drew Weissman and his colleagues at Penn,” said Dr. Jonathan A. Epstein with the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
Moderna expects some doses to be available to high-risk individuals by the end of the year. Widespread distributions could begin by next spring.
Pfizer also announced a similar experimental vaccine is showing 90% effectiveness.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Announces Major Restrictions For Indoor Gatherings, Restaurants And Businesses Amid COVID-19 Surge
Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Voorhees
New Jersey Limiting Number Of People At Indoor, Outdoor Gatherings
You must log in to post a comment.